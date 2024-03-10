Denosa slams Gauteng Health following suspension of five nurses

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has slammed the Gauteng Health Department for what it calls its reactionary approach.

This comes after five nurses were suspended at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria for alleged gross negligence following the death of a patient.

Denosa spokesperson Bongane Banda says a lot of factors are at play in public hospitals.

Banda says departmental heads are part of the problem.

He says, “They do not get to mention the systematic failures that compromise these nurses at their working stations. The issue of the shortage of nurses, on a daily basis, is a matter that has been there for some time, which the department has never addressed and still seeks not to address. It’s a matter that compromises nurses in their line of duty.”

