The victims of the deadly Boksburg gas tanker explosion were remembered during a bitter and somber joint memorial service earlier on Friday at the Boksburg City Hall in Ekurhuleni.

The death toll has since risen to 34 after a gas tanker exploded near the Tambo Memorial Hospital at Plantation in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, last Saturday.

11 healthcare workers and 23 members of the public are now confirmed dead.

Many of the families, who lost their loved ones, attended the memorial service and were visibly battling to deal with their loss.

Many officials paid moving tributes, including Gauteng Health MEC and Ekurhuleni Mayor. While Health Union, DENOSA warned that the tragedy should not be used for corruption.

“This tragedy must not be used as an opportunity to steal taxpayer’s money. We call on the government to build a wall of remembrance.”

In Loving Memory of our Dearly Departed #BoksburgMemorial

‘Devastating’

Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says it is devastating that the death toll in the Christmas Eve gas tanker explosion in Boksburg on Gauteng’s East Rand has now risen to 34. Phaahla says the fireball was devastating and calls for hope and unity during this difficult time.

“This is the kind of trauma that will stay with our country forever. Our country lost frontline workers.”

[IN PICTURES]: Memorial Service of the dearly departed at the recent Boksburg Explosion. Representing government are Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, MEC and mayor Tania Campbell.

A fire burn on the body can be extremely damaging, difficult to treat, and can lead to complications.

Every day that passes brings either improvement or, sadly, more complications.

