The Gauteng Health Department says it has opened an inquest docket and an internal investigation will be conducted following the death of a 25-year-old pregnant patient who allegedly committed suicide at the weekend at Kopanong District Hospital in Vereeniging.

According to the department, the 29-week pregnant patient who was admitted last Friday was discovered hanging in the bathroom with her head scarf by nurses in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was displaying abnormal behaviour and was admitted to the maternity ward on. However, she was later nursed in a sideward due to her condition being triggered by crying babies. Health Department spokesperson, Motalatale Modiba says investigations are under way.

“The unfortunate incident has been reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS) which has already opened an inquest docket. The GDoH’s Quality Assurance unit will also conduct an internal investigation as this case is regarded as a Patient Safety Incident. The internal processes are expected to take not more than 60 days to conclude, independent of the SAPS investigation.”