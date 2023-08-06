Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit Queens High School in Johannesburg on Monday following the death of a Grade 9 learner from the school. Brian Ndlovu died after he was allegedly bullied by another learner and forced to consume poison. This has been confirmed to SABC News by the deceased learner’s mother. However, the Gauteng Education Department, as well as the police, are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Brian’s death.

“MEC Chiloane will also visit the family of the deceased. He conveyed the condolences to the school community and the family. Our psycho-social team has already started with the process of counselling at the school and they will continue to do so,” the department’s spokesperson Steve Mabona explains.

Brian’s mother Mildred Ndlovu says the law must take its course.

“But then I asked him again, tell me who gave you poison at school, he repeated the name of the boy. And he even mentioned four more boys at school who are his best friend and said Mama if you do not believe me go and ask my four friends. They know what is happening at that school. It started in January 2023, but I could not tell you anything because I was afraid if I would tell you and you’d come to school and the boys were still going come back for me,” says Ndlovu.

Video: Pupil dies after allegedly being bullied at school