Infographic | Bullying in South African schools

In South Africa, a significant number of children experience abuse, harassment and bullying. School bullying is a prevalent problem that can affect children’s mental and physical well-being.

The lasting effects of this mistreatment can be harmful, affecting children’s social behaviour, health, cognitive functioning and overall opportunities to thrive.

Schools in South Africa have struggled with this phenomena for a long time.

The Infographic below explains what you need to know about bullying in South African schools:

Bullying in Schools SA by SABC Digital News