Mother seeks justice for son’s bullying at AA Khumalo Primary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A woman from Backdoor near Kabokweni in Mpumalanga is demanding justice after her son allegedly suffered bullying at the hands of other learners at AA Khumalo Primary School.

The 13-year-old boy reportedly fainted as a result of the severe bullying. The incident happened in class last month.

The victim is now said to be afraid of going to school.

His distraught mother, whose name can not be identified to protect the victim says her son is not coping.

“He struggles to sleep at night, he gets nightmares, and pleads with the perpetrators not to kill him, what hurts me the most is that my child has been badly affected because the whole thing happened in class in the presence of other learners, even the social worker asked him if he will forgive those boys and he said he will never forgive them after what they did to him.”