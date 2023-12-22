Mother, daughter critical after drive-by shooting in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A drive-by shooting has left a mother and her 30-year-old daughter in critical condition on Inanda Road in Springfield, Durban. It is believed the pair were driving when unknown suspects opened fire on their vehicle.

Advanced Life Support Paramedic spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says the pair were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical care.

“On arrival, paramedics found total chaos as they found a bullet-ridden SUV parked in the middle of the road. Two occupants were in the vehicle believed to be a mother and her daughter and both had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body. They were both in critical condition and were stabilised on scene by Advanced Life Support paramedics before being rushed off to a nearby hospital.”