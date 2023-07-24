The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called on the police to respond swiftly to complaints of alleged crime.

This comes after five suspected criminals were reportedly killed by an angry mob of residents in Alexandra, Johannesburg, last week.

The Committee’s Chairperson Bandile Masuku says, “One of the key things that we need to do in fighting crime is make sure that police are responsive. Two, is to make sure the community is able to report the criminals in their communities. This initiative is us making sure the communities continuously raise this issue with us and we are able to take and hold the police administration accountable.”

VIDEO: Masuku Concerned about vigilantism, mob justice in Gauteng:

