A gas leak has been shut and isolated at the Rosslyn industrial area in Pretoria North, and the immediate area is being evacuated.

Tshwane Emergency Services say the gas pipe was leaking about 200 litres per second.

The pipe is situated in an open manhole about two meters underground.

The leak was caused by a grass fire.

Evacuation is being done 300 meters to the north as well as to the south, and 150 meters to the east of the leak. Factories in the area have been closed.