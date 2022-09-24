Preliminary investigations indicate that a fire and explosion at a superette in Woodstock in Cape Town were caused by a gas leakage.

Two people suffered serious burn wounds during the incident on Thursday night. A car was also destroyed. The two men who had suffered burns are said to be recovering in hospital.

The fire had broken out at a business premises which caused a series of secondary explosions due to gas bottles that caught alight.

Cape Town’s Fire & Rescue Safety Division says a two-plate gas stove was found near two 48 kilogramme gas tanks inside the building.

It says an adjacent take-away enterprise was not affected and only suffered smoke damage. The Safety Division says the usage of 48 kilogram gas bottles inside a premises is illegal and contravenes a city by-law. It should be a maximum of19 kilogrammes.

