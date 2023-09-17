Authorities on the Garden Route in the Western Cape say they are on high alert as more damaging spring tides are forecast along the coastline.

A 93-year-old woman died after being caught in a wave at Wilderness near George on Saturday.

The sea caused havoc, damaging municipal infrastructure and private properties. The conditions are expected to last for the next few days.

Herold’s Bay was the hard hit, prompting evacuations and leaving many residents traumatised.

A local, Roelof Dolderen, watched the drama unfold from his house close to the beach.

“We were having breakfast with a couple of friends and we saw a big wave come up and wash across the road and we said to each other, this is a problem because it’s still a couple of hours before high tide. And the next moment, a massive wave came past and picked up the big container and moved it around like a dinky toy, smashed it into my car. And then we knew all hell was gonna break loose her in Herolds Bay which then it did.”

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service has warned people to avoid involvement in beach front activities between Port Shepstone and Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday.

The National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the strong spring tide conditions are expected to affect the KwaZulu-Natal coastline starting on Sunday.

“And the big concern is between 3 pm to about 5-6 pm. Today, on Sunday, there is going to be storm, potential or storm surges around the coastline in particular along the east coast, but not withstanding the west coast and the south and the Western Cape coastline, the south Cape coastline, the Southern Cape, Eastern Cape and into KwaZulu-Natal north wards up east coast. We are appealing to people to be cautious. Do not take unnecessary risks. Stay away from danger. The spring tide will last probably into the next sort of few days.”

