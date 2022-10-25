Lessons have been disrupted at a high school in Makuleke village, Limpopo, due to gang violence. The fight among the groups has forced the learners from Ntlhaveni Block-H, Maviligwe and Makuleke villages to miss schooling.

According to information, the fights started with a group of boys at N’wanati High School in Makuleke and spread to the communities. It is not clear what the schoolboys were fighting for.

Some Grade 12 learners fear that they might miss their final exams if the violence is not stopped. Matric learners will sit for the English paper one on Monday next week. The learners say they are fearing for their lives.

“We are living in fear because we are scared, we don’t even focus in classrooms, with the people coming to school with knives, and kind of things that are not supposed to come to school, we are living in fear. We are also traumatised because we see blood and people fighting, we are not safe at school. I am not sure if I will be able to seat for my grade 12 exam, people are fighting at school we are not safe.”

Education authorities and police are yet to comment.

VIDEO | Gang-related attacks at Greenpoint High School in the Northern Cape: