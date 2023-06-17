Three people have been gunned down and two others seriously wounded in Mitchells Plain on the Cape Flats in a suspected gang-related shooting.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa says a suspect has been arrested and two more suspects are being sought.

“During the shooting that occurred at a house in Poppy Street, three victims aged 14, 16, and 46 were killed, while two other teenagers were seriously wounded. Anti-gang unit members are still searching for two other suspects, allegedly linked to the incident that is believed to be linked to warring gangs.”