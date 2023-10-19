GALLERY: Netherlands-SA state visit

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa is hosting King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Kingdom of Netherlands at the Union Buildings in Pretoria today.

This is the second state visit of a Dutch monarch since Queen Beatrix visited South Africa at the invitation of President Nelson Mandela in 1996.

The King is accompanied by a delegation including the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality, as well as the Minister of Education, Culture and Science. The delegation will also include a business component of about one hundred people.

Gallery of events ahead of the State Visit at the Union Buildings in Pretoria:

Images supplied by GCIS.