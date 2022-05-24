A full bench of Judges in the High Court in Cape Town will again hear arguments in the bail application appeal of alleged Parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe next week. This follows a spilt decision.

Judgment was reserved in the matter last month. Mafe was arrested shortly after a fire broke out at Parliament on 2 January.

He faces several charges including arson, terrorism and theft.

He has denied all charges:

The National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila says Mafe’s case will also be transferred to the High Court next month

” A third judge has been appointed and the argument will be heard at 9am on the 30th of May 2022. Last month, two High Court judges, Judge James Lekhuleni and Judge Daniel Thulare, heard marathon arguments in the bail application appeal and reserved judgment. This case has been postponed to the 9th of June 2022 after the state successfully argued that there were outstanding reports and authorisation certificates and that the accused will be handed an indictment and the matter will be transferred to the High Court at the next court appearance.”