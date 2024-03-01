FS SOPA did not reflect reality: FF+

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Free State Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader, Armand Cloete says the State of the Province Address (SOPA) delivered by Mxolisi Dukwana in Qwaqwa did not reflect reality.

Dukwana highlighted that investors are being lured to boost the province economy.

Cloete says the province has a high number of unemployment and government is failing to outline strategies to combat the problem.

He says, “Every year we hear about special economic zones, increased municipal grants and we don’t see that happening. So, we say this is a hopeless SOPA in the sense that the premier has not given any hope to Free Staters. Unemployment is high, more than 40% of Free Staters are unemployed and out of 10 people don’t have jobs.”

The African National Congress (ANC) has welcomed the address

ANC Free State Secretary, Polediso Motsoeneng says Dukwana touched on burning issues.

Motsoeneng says, “We are very delighted and excited about the issues that the premier has raised, especially that touch in the plight of our people, focusing on unemployment and opportunities, that this administration has averted in terms of responding and intervening.”

VIDEO: Free State, State of the Province Address by Premier Mxolisi Dukwana:

