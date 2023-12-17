Freelance workers at the SABC should not feel distressed: Monare

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SABC Group Executive of News and Current Affairs Moshoeshoe Monare says freelancers working at the public broadcaster should not feel distressed about the probe into contracts that turned out to be irregular, corrupt, and fraudulent.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation has launched an extensive investigation into certain freelance contracts.

Monare says he launched the investigation, with one of the managers under investigation tendering their resignation. Other staff members are facing disciplinary processes.

He says the investigation shouldn’t be seen as casting aspersions on freelance workers at the public broadcaster.

SABC investigating allegations of ‘ghost workers’ at SABC: Moshoeshoe Monare