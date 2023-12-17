SABC confirms investigation into ‘ghost workers’ at news division

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has launched an extensive investigation into freelance contracts that turned out to be irregular, corrupt and fraudulent.

The Group Executive of News Moshoeshoe Monare launched the investigation, with one of the managers under investigations tendering their resignation with immediate effect, while other staff members are facing disciplinary processes.

The corporation further noted with concern the contents of an anonymous email on social media regarding the payment of ‘ghost workers.’