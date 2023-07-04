The Freedom Front Plus has sought to explain the importance of the so-called moonshot pact – as opposition parties prepare to hold a convention in August.

The leaders of at least seven political parties are due to negotiate an agreement ahead of the 2024 national elections.

The pact, which the DA has proposed, envisages a coalition of parties opposed to the prospect of a governing ANC-EFF coalition.

The FF-Plus’ Chief Whip in Parliament, Dr Corné Mulder says, “Opinion polls indicate that the ruling party will most likely end up with less than 50% of the vote. That opens up the opportunity for the first time that alternative government could come to power in SA.”

“What we do know is that there is no other single political party that will get more than 50%. So, we are looking at coalitions. The process now is to get like-minded parties together, that are prepared to go into such an agreement and that we have enough support to form a coalition government after the elections,” adds Mulder.

