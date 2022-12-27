Five cases of measles have been reported in Bethlehem in Thabo Mofutsanyana district in the Free State.

Provincial Health MEC Montseng Tsiu says the outbreak highlights the need for early immunisation.

Tsiu says the patients are receiving treatment.

She says it is important for members of the community to be on the lookout for signs and symptoms which include coughing, tiredness, fever and a red rash.

Other symptoms include a sore mouth, diarrhea, vomiting and poor appetite.

Tsiu has also encouraged mothers to check for the signs of measles in their babies and take their children to clinics to get vaccinated.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases says at least 227 cases of measles have been reported in this outbreak.

The NICD says measles has been reported in five provinces Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Gauteng and the Free State.

Limpopo has reported the most cases at 110.

#MeaslesUpdate A total of 216 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported from 5 provinces with a declared measles outbreak, namely Limpopo (110 cases), Mpumalanga (64 cases), North West (27 cases), Gauteng (10 cases), and Free State (5 cases). Read more here https://t.co/aPAkziRu9l pic.twitter.com/h4tMiCi1JN — NICD (@nicd_sa) December 22, 2022

UNICEF warns of measles outbreak during this festive season: Muriel Mafico