The number of cases of measles in children in Limpopo has risen to 23. Health authorities have recorded five new cases of the viral infection in both the Mopani and Sekhukhune districts since Tuesday.

The new cases were recorded at Ba-Phalaborwa Municipality and the Greater Giyani cluster.

The cases were first detected at health facilities in the Fetakgomo-Tubatse area. Since the onset of cases, the Health Department has ramped up its vaccination program.

Initially, cases stood at five in September but were declared an outbreak, according to the guidelines of the National Institute for Communicable diseases.

Parents and guardians have been urged to be vigilant and to take children to vaccination as it prevents the disease.

Day one measles vaccination campaign,Sekhukhune district was a success. Special thanks to parents who brought their children in numbers. You have to negotiate with them first before they allow you to touch their arms You must convince them why you show them love by hurting them. pic.twitter.com/IeK1NLrfrR — Dr Phophi Ramathuba (@PhophiRamathuba) October 17, 2022

Earlier today, MEC @PhophiRamathuba addressed community members of Fetakgomo Tubatse where she took the measle vaccination awareness campaign. Three cases of measles have already been identified in the Sekhukhune District of Limpopo. pic.twitter.com/E3GcOI9JPb — Limpopo Department of Health (@HealthLimpopo) October 17, 2022