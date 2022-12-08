Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla says the outbreak of measles in the country is worrying.

Phaahla confirmed the outbreak during a media briefing in Kempton Park on progress updates on various health issues.

Limpopo and Mpumalanga have the highest outbreak with 89 and 40 cases respectively, while another outbreak was declared in the North West after three cases were reported last week.

Three further cases were reported in Gauteng on December 6th. Measles patients present with fever, rash and one or more of these symptoms, cough, red eyes and a runny nose.

Department of Health Spokesperson Foster Mohale shares more on the measles outbreak:

Minister Phaahla says the number of measles cases in the country is on the rise, with four out of the nine provinces having outbreaks. He has appealed to parents to vaccinate their children if they haven’t. Phaahla says while South Africa has a good vaccination programme, the outbreak is worrying.

“We have a tried and tested extended programme on immunisation which has been working. There will be exceptional years where you will get these outbreaks of measles but overall, it’s one of those areas in terms of immunizing children which we have been very successful. This is quite worrying but up to this stage we believe we have the capacity to contain.”

The age of patients across the country ranges from 2 months to 42 years, with the 5-9 years age group as the dominant age category which accounts for 56 cases.

It is then followed by 1-4 years which accounts for 40 cases. The least affected age group is 0-1 year. Of the 137 cases, 98 had an unknown vaccination status, 17 had a history of vaccination, and 22 were unvaccinated. Phaahla has appealed to parents to check their children’s vaccination status.

“We are confident that if we can get good cooperation from society, from parents especially. If they could check their cards if they are not sure go to your nearest health facility if you’re not sure your child has ever been immunised. Visit your nearest for your two doses of measles vaccine if you’re in doubt.”

Generators at hospitals

Meanwhile, Phaahla says the budget for fuel to run generators at hospitals has been exhausted.

This is in part due to the unplanned extended periods without electricity. The Department of Health in Gauteng has spent R102 million on fuel in the current financial year.

The Health Minister says the generators were not designed to run for 48 hours.

Phaahla says there is work in progress with regard to the exemption of priority hospitals, with 77 hospitals directly supplied by Eskom already exempted.