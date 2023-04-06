About 500 law enforcement officers have been deployed throughout the Free State province for the Easter long weekend.

The Community Safety, Roads and Transport Department launched its Easter Road Safety campaign on the N8 intersection between Ladybrand and Maseru border post.

Speaking at the launch, MEC Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae says that they expected high volumes of traffic from holidaymakers and worshippers.

She also reassured motorists that repair work on the pothole riddled R26 road near Ladybrand that is in the pipeline.

“My message is clear, let us fasten our seat belt, let us keep the speed limit, let us not drink and drive, that is the main one because of our roads.”