More heat expected in parts of South Africa next week

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africans should brace for more hot weather with the current heatwave over parts of the country expected to persist until next week.

The Weather Service says temperatures will soar on Monday in many parts of the country.

Weather Forecaster Molebohene Manthata says there will be sweltering heat in the eastern and central parts of the country.

“Heatwave conditions resulting in persistently high temperatures over and above the average maximum, are expected over the eastern parts of the northwest province – Gauteng, the Limpopo Valley and Western bushveld – spreading into the central and northern parts of the Free State province today, persisting until Tuesday, the fifth of December.”

The Free State is experiencing heatwave conditions along with other provinces like Gauteng, which are expected to persist until Tuesday.

The Northern Cape experienced record-breaking high conditions last month. Augrabies Fall in the northern parts of the province reached a record-breaking 46.7 degrees.

Manthata explains “On 27 November, Augrabies Falls in the northern parts of the Northern Cape reached a record high of 46.7 degrees for November, the previous record being 46.2 which was set on 28 November 2019. Now there is some relief for the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, with only the heatwave continuing this week.”

SA Weather Report | 03 December 2023



Free State

The heatwave in the Free State is affecting the northern parts of the province, including Kroonstad, the eastern parts of Bethlehem, as well as the central parts of Mangaung.

Weather Service Forecaster Tshifhiwa Mathivha says “Looking at the week ahead, we are expecting Monday and Tuesday to have hot temperatures with isolated showers and thundershowers over the southern and western parts of the Free State. and on Wednesday we stand a good chance of receiving a significant amount of rainfall, wherein we’re expecting the eastern parts and the Lesotho border to receive 60 to 80% showers and thundershowers due to the coming part of a low-pressure system. On Thursday, we will still see 60% showers and thundershowers remaining over the eastern parts of the free state; otherwise, for the rest of the province, we’ll receive 30% showers and thundershowers. On Friday, the system would have moved away. Coming to the weekend, we do have some warm to hot temperatures expected throughout the province, with isolated showers and thundershowers.”