Four people shot dead in Limpopo in alleged taxi-related violence

Limpopo police say four people have been shot dead in alleged taxi-related violence in Zebediela outside Lebowakgomo.

The deceased are two taxi operators, a passenger and a passerby.

This brings to five the number of taxi operators killed in the area so far.

About two weeks ago, a taxi operator was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

Police say more details will be released later.

Early this month, three people were shot dead, among them a student, in an apparent taxi-related incident in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

