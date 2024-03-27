Four people shot dead in Limpopo in alleged taxi-related violence

Reading Time: < 1 minute
VIDEO: Santaco concerned about taxi killings:
Limpopo police say four people have been shot dead in alleged taxi-related violence in Zebediela outside Lebowakgomo.
The deceased are two taxi operators, a passenger and a passerby.
This brings to five the number of taxi operators killed in the area so far.
About two weeks ago, a taxi operator was shot dead by unknown gunmen.
Police say more details will be released later.
Early this month, three people were shot dead, among them a student, in an apparent taxi-related incident in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.
