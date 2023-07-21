An intelligence-driven operation involving the Cato Manor Task Team and Detectives successfully led to the apprehension of four suspects involved in a series of armed robberies and a murder spree along the N2 highway, particularly in the Chesterville area.

The modus operandi of the suspects involved throwing stones at vehicles and strategically placing rocks along the freeway to cause accidents. They would then take advantage of stranded motorists, robbing them of their belongings, and even resorting to murder.

The suspects have also been linked to the murder of a 32-year-old man, whose body was discovered along the N2 southbound at Wiggins in Cato Manor on July 9, 2023.

The arrested individuals, aged between 20 and 23 years old, are set to appear in court soon. The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities anticipate further arrests.

Police are urging motorists who have experienced stone-throwing incidents or man-made punctures and accidents along the N2 and other local routes, but have not reported the matter, to come forward and provide information to aid the investigation.

