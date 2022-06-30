Four men have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a Cape Town businessman. Ismail Rajah was rescued by the police in an operation in Khayelitsha on Wednesday night.

He was kidnapped in March this year. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says a demand for ransom was made following Rajah’s kidnapping.

She says the national Anti-Kidnapping Task Team was then activated to track down the suspects. Mathe says Rajah is unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

“Police have confiscated cellphones and various equipment on suspicion of having been used by the suspects during the commission of the crime. All four men are expected to appear in the Parow Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Meanwhile, Mr. Rajah has been safely reunited with his family, safe and unharmed.”