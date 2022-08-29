Brian Molefe is among the four former Transnet senior executives that have been granted bail of R50 000 each in the Palmridge Specialised Crimes Court in Johannesburg.

The group which includes the former head of finance Anoj Singh is facing several charges. They relate to over R90 million which Transnet paid to consultancy firm Trillian for organising a R30 billion club loan to help buy over 1000 locomotives in 2015.

It was alleged to be a double payment as Transnet had already paid Regiments for the work.

Trillian allegedly did nothing to earn the fee but invoiced Transnet.

GOOD Party MP, Brett Herron, says a functioning National Prosecuting Authority will help to restore public confidence in the criminal justice system.

Herron was reacting to the arrest of the former senior Transnet executives.

He says, “A functioning NPA and an effective policing and Hawks investigation process will help restore South Africans’ confidence in the criminal justice system. This morning’s arrests of Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh in connection with allegations of corruption around Transnet’s acquisition of trains is an important step in the right direction and we are looking forward to seeing those who are alleged to have committed crimes facing criminal prosecutions and if they are found guilty, ultimately convicted and imprisoned.”

Postponement

Meanwhile, the case of several former Transnet executives that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) arrested on Monday morning has been postponed to October 14 in the Palmridge Specialised Crime Court in Johannesburg.

The NPA says the case relates to a locomotive deal that ballooned from over R38 billion to over R54 billion.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture had found that the Gupta brothers had allegedly received about R6 billion in kickbacks.

The accused appeared alongside the former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama, the former chief financial officer, Garry Pita, the former group treasurer Phetolo Ramosebudi, Regiments Capital shareholder Eric Wood and his employee Daniel Roy and owner of Albatime, Kuben Moodley.

VIDEO: Former Transnet executives appear in court: