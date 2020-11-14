Four doctors in Kenya and 17 patients succumbed to COVID-19 on Friday. The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) says in the East African nation has lost eight doctors since Friday.

By Friday, this week the country’s health ministry indicated that since the coronavirus pandemic was first reported in Kenya in March, 23 healthcare workers have lost their lives.

Doctors in various parts of the country have held several strikes demanding quality Personal Protective Equipment, Comprehensive medical insurance for frontline health workers and an enhancement of their risk allowance.

Confirming the deaths of the doctors. Acting Director General for Health Dr. Patrick Amoth said in a tweet, that his heart was heavy following the death of four of his colleagues.

He added that “for a country that barely has enough healthcare workers, four is too many a loss especially in the midst of such a crisis.”

Kenya has 69,273 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 1,249 fatalities according to data from the health ministry.

Union officials said they are holding consultations on the way forward following these latest deaths.

COVID-19 graft sparks relentless  protests across many cities:  