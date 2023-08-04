The High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo, will on Friday hand down judgment in the case involving two prominent Polokwane businessmen and two others.

They face charges related to murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They allegedly killed Ronnie Makgato in 2006 for ritual purposes. Makgato had been kidnapped and reported missing in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria.

The accused are businessmen Marcus Makgato and Joshua Hlako, along with their co-accused Amanda Makgato and Khumbelo Mabirimisa.

During the trial, a state witness told the court that Ronnie Makgato was allegedly killed for ritual-related purposes. All the accused have not pleaded guilty and are out on bail.

Meanwhile, the deceased Makgato’s family still needs his remains so he can be buried.