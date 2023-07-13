Masizole Mnqasela, the former speaker of the Western Cape legislature, is set to announce the formation of a new political party. He is expected to reveal the name soon.

Mnqasela, a former member of the Democratic Alliance, claims that community leaders have approached him and asked him to form a political alternative.

“When you are asked by leaders and community activists to please lead us, the only answer to that is I will do so, and I am available to lead in order to present a real alternative to the many political organisations in this country. We want a real change that is obsessed with protecting the people of this country.“