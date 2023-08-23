Former Springbok player Theuns Stofberg has died at the Rondebosch Medi-Clinic in Cape Town.

His elder brother Nico confirmed that the former Springbok player died in the early hours of Tuesday morning at the age of 68.

Stofberg succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash not far from his guest farm outside Stellenbosch on Monday evening.

He played flank and lock for the Springboks and Western Province in the late seventies and early eighties.

Stofberg’s peers include Morne du Plessis, Danie Gerber and Naas Botha. Stofberg is survived by his wife Martie, two sons and two daughters.

