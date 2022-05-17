The fraud and corruption case of former president Jacob Zuma is expected to be postponed once again in the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

This is because Zuma is still awaiting the outcome of his reconsideration application to the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, Judge Mandisa Maya.

Zuma has asked Judge Maya to reconsider his application for leave to appeal after the High Court’s dismissal of his special plea. In the special plea Zuma asked for the recusal of lead prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer.

On the previous court appearance, the 17th of May was set down as a holding date for Zuma’s case pending his reconsideration application to the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Zuma has asked Judge Mandisa Maya to give reasons as to why two judges of the SCA dismissed his petition for leave to appeal, by simply saying it does not have a reasonable prospect of success.

Zuma wants to appeal Judge Piet Koen’s dismissal of his special plea in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Judge Koen said at the last court appearance on the 11th of April he wants to monitor the progress of Zuma’s appeal process, rather than having an open-ended remand of the trial.