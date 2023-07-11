Convicted former Northern Cape Transport MEC, John Block, is expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court today after new charges were pressed against him.

This follows his alleged part in the awarding of a tender for the construction of the Kimberley Mental Health Hospital in 2003 – costing taxpayers over R1-billion.

Block is serving a 15-year jail term for fraud, corruption, and money laundering in the Trifecta case for his role on securing leasing agreements with the provincial Social Development Department at inflated prices.

Block is expected to appear with the former HOD of Transport and Public Works, Patience Mokhali, and Babereki Consulting Engineering Director, Tshegolekae Motaung.

National Prosecuting Authority provincial spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, elaborates, “The four accused face various charges which includes fraud, corruption, money laundering as well as contravention of the Engineering Profession Act. Mr Motaung who is accused number four and Mrs Makhali are out on bail. Mr Fikile Block is currently incarcerated in the Upington prison.”

VIDEO | John Block expected to appear in court on fresh charges: