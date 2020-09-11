Earlier this week, former Eskom board chair, Zola Tsotsi concluded his evidence and implicated Ngubane and Klein for wrong doing at the power utility.

Former Eskom board chair, Ben Ngubane is expected to give evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Friday. On Thursday, former board member, Venete Klein in her evidence gave reasons that justified why the board paid millions of rands to sack Eskom executives who were suspended in 2015.

Totsi claimed board members members turned against him.

Klein has denied allegations levelled against her but told the commission they could have handled some of the decisions taken by board members better.

Eskom mutually parted ways with three Eskom executives and paid close to R30-million in total for their exit.

Former CEO Tshediso Matona received R6-million exit settlement, while former executive for Eskom Group Capital Dan Marokane received close to R18-million.

Klein believes the exits were justified, given that they had not performed their duties as the board had expected.

Klein says Eskom received a second downgrade after the firing of the executives.

“Chairperson once again I’m speaking for myself, a company with a turnover of R375-million, with a cost to run of 30-million per day. I don’t know how you conclude that this, sorry chairman, I will have to disagree R18-million. I’m not raising anything from the point that you raise earlier. If they want to resign let them resign and I’m not trivialising the report. So, R18-million for a company with R375-million turnover per annum, those are not comparative.”

