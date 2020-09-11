[File image] The Florida community has thanked the restaurant owner who helped to prevent an abduction of a girl.

The community of Florida, west of Johannesburg, has applauded the owner of the restaurant who helped prevent the abduction of a four-year-old girl.

CCTV footage from the restaurant shows the suspect storming into the establishment and grabbing the little girl while she was sitting at a table with her mother and another woman.

The owner of the establishment wrestled the child from the suspect and restrained him. The suspect has appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court.

Community members visited the restaurant to congratulate the owner.

“That was excellent. We need more people like this. You see on TV where they were charging cops with mishandling people and all that. This deserved mishandling. And you actually didn’t throttle him enough or choke him enough or hit him hard enough,” said one the community members.

Another community member said, ”Job well done, from a stranger that didn’t even know who the people were. He went out of his way to protect other people’s children.”

The owner of the restaurant says his paternal instinct kicked in: