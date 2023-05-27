President of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyolwethu Zungula says fixing the education system, the country’s economy and addressing the high crime rate, is on top of their manifesto for the 2024 national elections.

Zungula spoke at their campaign launch in Nelson Mandela Bay earlier on Saturday. Their launch coincided with the party’s fifth anniversary.

The ATM and its 10 000 members converged at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium for celebrations.

Zungula has called on unity amongst political parties and to put the needs of South Africans first.

“The saying that goes; ‘united we stand divided we fall’, is true because when we fall as leaders, it is the people that bear the brunt and that is the reason for the poverty levels we see and the high unemployment rate. The unity we are having today with our political partners, we as political party leaders we need to find each other because we have more that brings us together than that will divide us.”

{Happening Now} The Atmosphere at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium is electrifying ⚡ The ATM's 2024 election campaign launch is currently underway and the excitement from our people is truly visible !#VoteATM2024 pic.twitter.com/pUrQTOWE7Y — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) May 27, 2023

{In Attendance} Several political leaders and members of Parliament are present at the ATM's 2024 election campaign launch at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium Hon. Omphile Maotwe (EFF)

Mr. Themba Godi (APC)

Hon. Nqabayomzi Kwankwa (UDM)

Hon. Fana Mkhonza (ACDP)#VoteATM2024 pic.twitter.com/7xgboooWh5 — African Transformation Movement (@ATMovement_SA) May 27, 2023