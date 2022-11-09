The five men accused of killing nine people in a shooting spree in Kwanobuhle in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro two weeks ago are expected to apply for bail in the Kariega Magistrate’s Court in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

The matter was postponed last week Tuesday for further investigation.

Three of the suspects were out on bail on other murder charges at the time of their arrest for the recent murders.

In the first incident, five males were found with multiple gunshot wounds in Mabi Street.

Two other people were later found with gunshot wounds inside another vehicle, while one person was outside the vehicle at Zola Nqini Street.

The ninth victim was found next to a road near Kwanobuhle.

The motive for the murders is not yet known.

Report on their appearance in court last week:



-Report by Lwando Nomoyi