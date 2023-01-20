Seven people in Kakamas in the Northern Cape have died due to heat stroke in the past few weeks. Another person is recovering in Kakamas hospital.

The Northern Cape department of health has confirmed that five people died and another is on a ventilation machine and recovering well in the Kakamas hospital.

Over the last few weeks, the Kakamas area experienced temperatures in the forties. The department further encouraged people to avoid dehydration and vigorous activities in hot and humid conditions.

