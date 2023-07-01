Five communities are still cut-off in the Namaqualand area in the Northern Cape due to heavy rains and flooding. Five people are still missing and search and rescue teams are on the ground looking for those unaccounted for.

The N-7, R-352 and R-355 have been closed due to severe damage to road infrastructure. A mother in the Buffelsrivier area had to give birth at home, because of inaccessibility to a healthcare facility.

#Floods Buffelsrivier in the Namaqualand are cut off after floods swept the R355 away. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/rlnViq7lJW — Ulrich Hendriks (@UlrichHendriks) July 1, 2023

Nama Khoi Municipal Spokesperson is Jason Milford: “We need air support and we’ve been trying to get air support here and hopefully it will be sorted by today, and bring some relief – especially to the Buffelsrivier community. They only have one shop in town and the shop has no stock left. So Buffelsrivier people are in dire need of supply and hopefully before the end of the day we can have food supply to the Buffelsrivier community.”

Five Namaqualand communities cut off from aid by heavy rains and flooding in the Northern Cape