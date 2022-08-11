Police are investigating the cause of a crash in which five people were killed on the N4 toll road near Ngodwana in Mpumalanga on Thursday morning.

Traffic officials say the crash involved three vehicles. They say a car crashed into a truck and it overturned on the side of the road.

A bakkie also crashed into the same truck. All the victims were in the car.

In a statement, ER24 says, “TER24 and the Provincial EMS arrived on the scene at 06h32 to find a light motor vehicle on its side in the middle of the road. The truck and bakkie were found parked a short distance away. On closer inspection, medics found four people lying around the car while a man was found lying trapped inside.”

“Medics assessed the patients and found that two men and three women, including a girl believed to be 12 years-old, had already succumbed to their numerous injuries. Nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead. The driver of the bakkie was found with only minor injuries. He was treated and transported to the hospital by the Provincial EMS. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations,” the Emergency Medical and Ambulance Services Company added.