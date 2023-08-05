Five people have died in a collision between a truck and a sedan sedan on the N1 in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Limpopo Transport spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene says the accident happened between Mall of the North and the Tzaneen bypass.

Chuene says all deceased were occupants of the sedan.

“Five people were sadly killed in a motor vehicle accident that happened late on Friday the 4th of August 2023 in Polokwane on the N1 between Mall of the North and the Tzaneen bypass. This happened when a Volvo truck collided head-on with a Toyota sedan killing five occupants of the Toyota sedan. Reckless driving is suspected as possible cause of the accident. As a department we are saddened by the incident and send our condolences to the bereaved families.”