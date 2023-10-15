Five arrested in multi-million-rand cocaine bust start sentences

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Five men arrested following the Hawks‘ multi-million-rand cocaine bust in Cape Town, have started to serve their sentences.

They were sentenced to between one and eight years imprisonment on Friday.

Hawks provincial spokesperson, Zinzi Hani says the men were apprehended after officers followed up information on a truck transporting drugs to Cape Town.

She says when the officers stopped and searched the truck on Jan Smuts Drive in Pinelands, they discovered 672 blocks of cocaine valued at over R403-million.