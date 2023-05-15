Five armed robbers have bombed ATMs at a shopping complex at Bungeni outside Louis Trichardt in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the armed robbers held security guards hostage while another group blew up the ATMs.

Police say the security guards were not hurt.

Ledwaba says they have launched a manhunt.

“It is alleged that five unknown armed suspects accosted security guards at Njhakanjhaka Shopping Complex at Bungeni and held them hostage while bombing the ATMs. They subsequently fled the scene on foot. It is not clear at this stage whether there was any money taken from the ATMs or not.”