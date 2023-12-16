Fire in Ethembeni informal settlement leaves nearly 1000 homeless

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Close to a thousand people have been left homeless after a fire gutted down around 300 shacks at the Ethembeni Informal Settlement, in Du Noon near Milnerton in Cap Town.

The blaze started in the early hours of the morning and destroyed hundreds of shacks. Relief efforts have been stepped up for those affected.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

One man sustained burn wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Gift of the Givers’ Ali Sablay says, ” So far the estimate is over 300 structures, but that number could increase as people are still trying to look in the debris what they can save. Over a thousand people were displaced. Our teams are on their way. We’ll be assisting the families with hot meals for the next few days as well as blankets toiletries and baby care packs.”

Most of the residents have lost all of their belongings. They are now homeless and without food or clothing.

Affected resident, Nonceba Sotyato says, “I feel so hurt. We are supposed to be happy today but we are homeless now. We don’t know where to go we don’t know what to do.”

Another affected resident Norman Ndilele adds, “Our houses burned down. If you can do anything for us, it will be better. Please, guys.”

Mopping-up operations are expected to continue throughout the weekend.