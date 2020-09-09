[File Image] The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

A fire has damaged the cottage of Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah at a retirement village in Hermanus in the Overstrand Municipality of the Western Cape.

The Desmond and Leah Legacy Foundation says the Tutus are unharmed and in good spirits.

The fire broke out early on Wednesday morning in the living area of their cottage.

They have expressed gratitude and love to the fire department and the staff at the retirement village for their quick action and kindness, referring to them as the unsung heroes.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.