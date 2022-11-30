Three children died in a fire in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The City’s fire and rescue spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says emergency crews from four nearby fire stations responded to the scene when a structure in the Endlovini informal settlement was gutted.

Crews from Lansdowne, Mfuleni, Khayelitsha and Strand responded to the scene which completely destroyed the structure and left approximately 14 persons displaced.

Firefighters found the bodies of the two boys and a girl, who sustained fatal burn wounds, amongst the debris at around 1am.

The fire, of which the cause is unknown, was extinguished around 1:20am