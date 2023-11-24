sabc-plus-logo

‘Festive season rolling blackouts due to ageing power stations’

  • Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa visits 14 Eskom power stations on September 5, 2023.
  Image Credits: GCIS
  • GCIS
The Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says difficulties in operating some of Eskom’s ageing coal-fired power stations will force the power utility to implement rolling blackouts throughout the festive season.

He was speaking during an oversight visit to Medupi and Matimba power stations in Lephalale, Limpopo on Thursday.

Ramokgopa says, “We are going to ramp up units to 7000 megawatts, but we are retaining a lot of these units. So, we see a situation of a festive season of extremely low levels of load shedding and there will be days where there is no load shedding.”

“But I think it is important is for us to prepare for a situation where the demand is intensified, that’s why we are working very hard  – as we go and retain these units they become more reliable and we are working on another generation capacity.”

