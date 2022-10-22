The family of professional nurse Mamotlakana Mohokare who was killed at Ipelegeng township of Schweizer-Reneke in the North West, last week Wednesday, says there is no justice in South Africa for victims of gender-based violence (GBV).

They have criticised the South African justice system, saying it focuses more on empowering criminals than families of victims who are often left to suffer alone emotionally, psychologically, and financially after losing their breadwinners.

Mohokare’s brother, Teboho Mohokare, says the South African justice system is failing the victims and their families.

“They will arrest them. They will go to court and find them guilty and sentence them, but still, when you go to Correctional Services, you will see that those people are living in luxury. They are given everything. They even get lessons on starting businesses and all those things. People who are struggling outside are not given such opportunities. There’s no justice in South Africa unless we ourselves think of revenge. But that’s not how we are.”

Women’s Month | A look at facilities available for GBV victims

Meanwhile, an NGO that fights substance abuse and GBV incidents at Schweizer Reneke, Imologa Community Project, says substance abuse is one of the root causes of violent crimes at Schweizer-Reneke.

He says GBV needs to be tackled by addressing its root causes.

Founder, Tebogo Oliphant, says Mohokare’s alleged killer, who was her neighbour is a known substance abuser in the area.

“We know that this boy has been very notorious. We know that he has several cases within the community. We know exactly as the organisation and we have a list of those guys who have already profiled. He is a user and abuser of substances,” says Oliphant.

Launch of a report on readiness of police stations to deal with GBV: