Family members of the five people who were killed at Ndwedwe, north of Durban, say they are devastated. It’s alleged a group of men was sitting under a veranda of a tuck-shop when unknown gunmen opened fire.

Five people were killed and two critically injured. This follows another incident where six people were shot and killed at Clermont west of Durban on Friday evening.

Bullet holes can be seen in the walls and a window outside the tuck shop where the group of men was standing. The still shocked tuck-shop owner was busy clearing his stock, moving it to another location.

Witnesses say a car entered the premises and a group of unknown men got out and opened fire toward those standing outside the tuck-shop.

Headman Enoch Ngcobo’s son- 28-year-old Mvelo, died at the local clinic and his nephew sustained severe injuries. Ngcobo says he’s still in shock and believes his son was just a casualty in the shooting.

“There is no information yet as to who are the people who attacked them as they came and shot all these people. Maybe some of those who were shot were at the wrong place at the wrong time and were not meant to be shot we all don’t know. There is no lead as yet.”

Msawakhe Ngcobo, the brother of the deceased described Mvelo as a very friendly person who was loved in the community. He says Mvelo was preparing to start work overseas next year.

“He was lovable and kind to everyone. On the 22nd of October he sent me a WhatsApp and the screenshot was talking about his appointment next year was going to go to the USA where he got a job. So we were dealing with the preparations for his journey. As a family we want justice to be done we also want the people who did this to be caught.”

Community member, Dumisane Shange, says Ndwedwe has been a peaceful area and this is the first time such an incident has happened there.

“This is a very peaceful area we have never had such a bad incident happening here other than a petty crime that happens in this area. I don’t think the community around here has to be scared or feel unsafe because of what happened.”

Police spokesperson, Jay Naicker, has urged anyone with information regarding the killings to come forward.

“Yesterday at 13H30 a group of men was sitting on a veranda of a tuckshop at Ndwedwe mission when they were attacked. The suspects opened fire on the group who were drinking alcohol while taking cover from the rain. The suspects fled the scene directly afterward. Four individuals were declared dead at the scene while three were taken to the hospital for medical attention. One of the three men later died in the hospital. We are appealing to anyone who may have information that can assist in the investigation to contact crime stop on 08600 10111.”

KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, has assigned a team of detectives from the provincial organised crime unit to investigate both this and the Clermont murder incidents.

Meanwhile, Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has called on the police to scale up their investigation and apprehend the suspects.



Ndwedwe in the North of Durban rocked by the fatal shooting of five men: